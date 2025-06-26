Pistons Predicted to Select Malik Beasley-Type in 2025 NBA Draft
As of now, the Detroit Pistons aren’t expected to be in the mix for Wednesday night’s NBA Draft. For the first time in a while, the Pistons don’t have a pick.
The Minnesota Timberwolves will get the opportunity to select a player with Detroit’s selection, while the Pistons will continue scouting for the second round. Detroit will be making a pick via the Toronto Raptors at No. 37 overall.
In ESPN’s most recent NBA Mock Draft, the Pistons were predicted to select Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier. The super senior shooting guard has been a popular pick for Detroit throughout the pre-draft process.
Lanier is hitting the NBA at 23 years old. He just wrapped up his fifth season in the NCAA, which happened to be his first in Tennessee.
After spending four years playing at North Florida, Lanier took his talents to the SEC. He left North Florida after averaging 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists while shooting 44 percent from three during his final season.
During his lone year at Tennessee, Lanier appeared in 38 games. He averaged 20 points while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc. Along with his scoring, Lanier came down with four rebounds per game, while dishing out one assist per outing. He was named Second-Team All-SEC and landed the SEC Newcomer of the Year award.
In a draft profile put together by NBA.com, Lanier was described as fitting the “mold of smaller wing shooters in the modern NBA.” While there were a handful of players used to compare Lanier, the two that stood out were Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Both players competed for the Pistons throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, and their skill sets were much appreciated by Cade Cunningham, who needed better floor spacing. It might take a while before Lanier will be able to start—or earn a Sixth Man of the Year honorable mention off the bench—but he could end up in a perfect developmental position if he lands in Detroit as the offseason plays out as expected.
Hardaway and Beasley are set to become free agents in July. The latter is expected to be a priority for Detroit, as they want to retain their top reserve. If Lanier and Beasley can get in the gym together throughout the course of the next season, it would be a solid opportunity for the Tennessee guard.
