Pistons Predicted to Slightly Improve Amid Historic Turnaround
Heading into the 2026 season, there are a few more intriguing teams in the NBA than the Detroit Pistons. After pulling off a historic turnaround last year, the young squad faces expectations of continuing to grow into a contender in the Eastern Conference.
The Pistons altered the trajectory of the franchise in a big way in 2025, tripling their win total from the season prior. Countless factors played a part in this, most notably J.B. Bickerstaff being brought in as head coach and Cade Cunningham emerging as an All-NBA-level talent.
Thanks to their array of changes, Detroit found itself in the postseason for the first time in six years. Now, the young group is tasked with staying in the hunt as they grow as a collective.
Before the action officially gets underway, the people at Bleacher Report broke down win projections for all 30 teams. The Pistons are expected to see a slight improvement, going from 44 wins to 45.
It's easy to get swept up by the momentum that propelled the Detroit Pistons from 14 to 44 wins in a single year, but progress isn't always linear. We're still giving Detroit one more win than it managed in 2024-25, but back-to-back leaps are usually more fantasy than reality.
It certainly won't be to the degree it was last year, but their is a path to the Pistons taking another step forward in 2026. For starters, Cade Cunningham has established himself as a budding superstar and is only getting closer to his prime.
The other driving force for the Pistons this season is that other members of the core could make progress in their development. Jaden Ivey is fully healthy after his devastating leg injury in January. There is also Ausar Thompson, who is coming off his first fully healthy summer since entering the NBA.
Another thing to look at when diving into the Pistons' potential win total is the Eastern Conference as a whole. The Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, and Milwaukee Bucks all took steps backward this summer. Seeing that the competition won't be as stiff, Detroit has a strong chance to improve its win total for a second straight season.
More Pistons On SI
Karl-Anthony Towns Gives High Praise to The Detroit Pistons
One Developmental Leap Could Change Everything for Pistons
Pistons New Additions Impressed by Detroit's Tight-Knit Culture
Pistons Rookie Making a Strong First Impression in Training Camp
Detroit Pistons Coach Opens Up on Excitement For 2026 Season