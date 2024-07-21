Pistons President Reveals Honest Thoughts on Free Agency Addition
Throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons were consistently linked to Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris.
As the Pistons anticipated having plenty of cap space in the offseason, they had a chance to add some notable veterans through the free agency market. As a former member of the Pistons’ organization, Harris was rumored to have interest in a potential reunion. He had several months to think about his future, though.
After an early exit with the Sixers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Harris understood that a change of scenery was likely after spending the last six seasons in Philly. He was linked to several teams, with options in both conferences. Ultimately, the rumors of Harris being interested in a reunion with Detroit were true.
“When I got here, I learned a little bit about how he enjoyed his time here before and might have some interest in coming back,” said new Pistons President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon. “I was delighted.”
It’s evident that multiple major changes in Detroit didn’t cause them to sway away from Harris. Although the former front office setup led by Troy Weaver had the initial interest in Harris, the newcomer stuck to the plan. Now, Harris is set to compete for the Pistons for at least the next two seasons, and expectations from Langdon are understandably high.
“He’s going to be huge for us, bringing in a veteran presence and somebody that’s been in the league a long time, has been in winning programs and is an integral part of winning,” said the President. “He wants to come here and really help these young guys get better and be a leader on this team. Just like Cade, trying to get Detroit basketball back to where it should be.”
The 32-year-old forward has been in the NBA since becoming a first-round pick in 2011. Coming out of Tennessee, Harris started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks. He competed with the Bucks and the Orlando Magic before making his way to the Pistons in 2015-2016.
When Harris arrived in Detroit, he was in a much different situation at the time. He was established, but still working his way into becoming a max-contracted player. He would spend one full season in Detroit before getting traded to the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2018-2018 NBA season.
The move to the Clippers wasn’t long-term. Midway through his second season out in LA, Harris was dealt to the Sixers. After 27 games in Philly, he reached a long-term contract with the 76ers. The five-year deal concluded after a 70-game run for Harris in 2023-2024.
Going from a sure playoff contender to a rebuilding team is a major change for Harris, but it presents a great opportunity for Harris to move up the pecking order and really put his leadership skills to the test. The Pistons expect a lot from the veteran, and they plan to invest over $50 million for Harris to be an important piece to what they are building.
