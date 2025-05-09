Pistons President’s Honest Take on ‘Hypothetical’ All-Star Addition
The assumed next step for the Detroit Pistons is adding another All-Star-caliber player to join forces with Cade Cunningham. It’s a typical formula for teams looking to fast-track their way to an NBA title. See the major potential in a homegrown star and bring in an established veteran star to increase the odds of winning it all.
After going toe-to-toe with the New York Knicks for six games in the NBA Playoffs, the Pistons proved they are competitive enough to get back to the postseason next year. However, if they want to take a step or two, the roster will need some upgrades.
Will the Pistons attempt to speed up their process by bringing in another All-Star? Nothing is off the table, but Pistons’ President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, made it clear that isn’t something that should be “put as something [they will] do at this time.”
In a hypothetical scenario, though, Langdon acknowledged that an All-Star would likely come through the trade market, rather than free agency.
“I would assume it would have to happen through trade,” Langdon stated. “I don’t know how many All-Stars are going to come here in free agency right now, I think. The amount of cap space that we have doesn’t allow that. They would have to be in a trade.”
The NBA trade market could feature quite a few prominent players this summer. Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson are a few names attached to early rumors as the NBA Draft Lottery approaches.
While acquiring one of those players would certainly put Detroit in an interesting category, Langdon seems to be committed to playing the long game. It’s hard to blame him.
The Pistons weren’t perfect, but a lot of their 2024-2025 success was due to the several role-player acquisitions, along with the emergence of homegrown players such as Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson.
With the Pistons having a breakthrough in the Eastern Conference while holding one of the youngest rosters in the league, it might be worth it to see if more steps of progression are on the way, rather than cutting ties with young players early and letting other teams find out.
The Pistons have options, and plans can always change. For the time being, a blockbuster deal involving Detroit would only be hypothetical, as they seem set on keeping their offseason moves more under the radar than anything.