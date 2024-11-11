Pistons Receive Major Update on Former Fifth-Pick Ausar Thompson
The Detroit Pistons will get a major boost this week. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the sophomore wing Ausar Thompson has been cleared to play by the NBA’s fitness-to-play panel.
Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Thompson has been out for the Pistons. While he’s been present at team practices and shootarounds, he’s been limited to just shooting after sessions.
It’s unclear when Thompson will officially make his debut, but he takes a major step in the right direction after getting cleared by the league.
Last season, Thompson joined the Pistons as their fifth-overall pick. He came from the Overtime Elite program, joining a squad led by the first-year Pistons head coach, Monty Williams.
Under Williams, Thompson appeared in 63 games. He started in a little over half of those matchups. Thompson averaged 25 minutes of playing time.
Throughout his rookie year, Thompson struggled with his three-point shot. He made just 19 percent of his attempts. Although he struggled from three, Thompson was still able to be productive offensively elsewhere on the floor. He made 48 percent of his field goal attempts, producing nine points per game.
Outside of scoring, Thompson averaged two assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block per game. While his offense is still a notable question mark heading into his second season, Thompson has been praised as one of the best young wing defenders in the game already.
The Pistons look forward to getting Thompson back into the rotation under new head coach JB Bickerstaff.
Since Bickerstaff’s arrival from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons have worked hard on establishing a defense-first mentality. Thompson certainly fits the description of a player Bickerstaff’s system could use.
After Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets, the Pistons hold a 4-7 record. The past week has been full of tight battles, leaving the Pistons collecting two wins and two losses. They return to the court for their NBA Cup opener on Tuesday. The Pistons will host the Miami Heat.
Thompson’s status for the matchup is currently unknown. It could take some time before the 21-year-old is back on the floor officially.