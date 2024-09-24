Pistons Release Important Announcement About J.B. Bickerstaff’s Staff
The Detroit Pistons are one step closer to beginning a new era.
Not only did the front office see a lot of changes this offseason, but so did the coaching staff. Changes up top called for changes across the board.
It won’t all be different for Detroit, though. According to a team press release, two coaches have been retained under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
Jarrett Jack and Steve Scalzi will continue coaching the Pistons. Jack, a former first-round selection in 2005, joined the Pistons just last season. Scalzi is also set to be a second-year Pistons assistant after coming over from the Phoenix Suns with former Pistons head coach Monty Williams.
As for the new additions, Bickerstaff has put together quite the staff. The assistant group is headlined by former two-time head coach Luke Walton. After coaching the LA Lakers for three seasons and spending three more with the Sacramento Kings, Walton returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time since his playing days in 2022. He follows Bickerstaff to Detroit.
Beyond Walton, the Pistons officially added Sidney Lowe, Vitaly Popapenko, Kevin Burleson, Jerome Allen, and Josh Estes. The Pistons are also welcoming Fred Vinson, who was initially hired under Williams before his departure from the organization.
Last summer, the Pistons were hopeful Williams could be the leader for years to come. After a run with the Suns, which included a Conference Championship win, Detroit invested a lot in Williams. Following year one for Williams, the Pistons decided to move on.
Bickerstaff was a part of a handful of candidates receiving interest from the Pistons. The veteran coach was wrapping up a four-year run as Cleveland’s head coach. Since taking over as the Cavs head coach, Bickerstaff made the playoffs twice. Last year, Cleveland lost in round two.
It’s safe to say Monty Williams was a strikeout for the Pistons after they went 14-68 during his first season in charge. While Williams was just one factor on a long list of reasons why Detroit struggled, Pistons ownership was willing to make major changes to address most issues at once. Therefore, the coaching staff and front office saw major changes.
Next season, the Pistons hope to see Bickerstaff begin to turn everything around.