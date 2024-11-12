Pistons Reveal Playing Status of Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren vs Heat
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons are set to face the Miami Heat for their first set of NBA Cup action. Heading into the game, the Pistons had two of their key bigs on the injury report for the matchup.
Jalen Duren was the expected name to pop up, as he’s been off the court for a couple of games after spraining his ankle against the Charlotte Hornets last week.
Isaiah Stewart was the other player to make an appearance, as he reportedly sprained his ankle against the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon.
When Duren went down with his injury last week, he had to undergo testing the following day to ensure he wasn’t dealing with anything significant. While the Pistons were happy to hear Duren wouldn’t be out for long, his status for the following game was in question.
The Pistons listed Duren as doubtful for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks last Friday. He ended up missing the action, which resulted in Isaiah Stewart getting the start. The veteran center checked in for a little over 30 minutes. He scored ten points and collected 11 rebounds in the tight victory.
On Sunday, Duren was doubtful once again and eventually ruled out. Stewart started in his absence, producing 16 points and eight rebounds in 33 minutes.
Heading into Tuesday’s game against Miami, the Pistons upgraded Duren’s status to questionable. Stewart was initially listed as probable.
Fortunately for the Pistons, Duren is expected to get the nod to play. According to Pistons writer Keith Langlois, Duren has been upgraded available.
As for Stewart, he’s in the same boat.
In nine games this season, Duren has averaged 23 minutes on the court as a full-time starter. He has produced eight points per game, making 83 percent of his field goals. Duren is also averaging 9.7 rebounds per game so far this year.
Unless JB Bickerstaff decides to stick with Stewart, Duren will get the nod to start on Tuesday against Miami. With the two centers healthy and back in the rotation, that could leave Paul Reed waiting in the wings after collecting minutes in the previous three games.
The Pistons and the Heat will tip at 7 PM ET.