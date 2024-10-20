Pistons Rising Star’s Social Media Message After NBA Preseason
The Detroit Pistons hope to take a significant step forward during the 2024-2025 NBA season. Rising star Jalen Duren will be key to the Pistons’ plans to begin turning the rebuild around.
Duren recently wrapped up his third preseason with the team. The center started all five games, averaging 18 minutes on the court.
The big man produced ten points per game, trailing Tobias Harris, Cade Cunningham, and Jaden Ivey in that department. To no surprise, Duren led the Pistons in rebounding throughout the preseason, coming down with six boards per game.
With the 2024 NBA Preseason in the bag, Duren posted to social media with a message, looking forward to his next campaign with the Pistons.
@JalenDuren: The Real Begins #PPIP
Next Wednesday, Duren and the Pistons will host the Indiana Pacers for their season opener.
Last year, the Pistons struggled from start to finish. Under first-year head coach Monty Williams, the Pistons achieved a league-worst 14-68 record. For a young riser like Duren, the follow-up season to his rookie year couldn’t have gone much worse.
Fortunately, Duren was still a bright spot in a rather dark situation for the Pistons’ organization. Going from his rookie season to year two, Duren had a five-point and three-rebound increase in production.
In 61 games during his sophomore effort, Duren averaged a double-double, producing 14 points and 12 rebounds in an average of 29 minutes on the floor. While Duren’s range didn’t move beyond the paint, he remained efficient by making over 60 percent of his shots from the field. He also improved from the charity stripe, making nearly 80 percent of his free throws.
Going into year three, Duren anticipates a starting role once again. The Pistons are relying on the young center to continue being a pivotal piece to their franchise.