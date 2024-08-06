Pistons Rival's Star Player Will Take Significant ‘Test’ This Month
Ever since the Chicago Bulls lost Lonzo Ball, they struggled to mirror the success they had during the limited time he was on the court. It was clear the Detroit Pistons’ division rival missed the presence of their top playmaking guard when he went down with a significant setback.
The Bulls expected to face an extended period of time without Ball in the mix, but nobody could assume he would miss two seasons worth of games.
After striking a sign-and-trade deal to move on from the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball was a missing piece for the Bulls. He found success in his first 35 games with the team, averaging 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting a career-high 42 percent from the field and from beyond the arc.
A knee injury sidelined Ball for the majority of the 2021-2022 season. He went on to miss the following two years. For a while now, Ball’s been battling his way back and remains in the Bulls’ plans for the time being. Will he be back in time for the start of the 2024-2025 season? Only time will tell what his timeline looks like.
Recently, Ball addressed the state of his recovery. On the ‘What An Experience’ podcast, Ball noted that he would start scrimmaging five-on-five in August, which is a major step forward. How he performs in his first major test of this offseason will dictate when he could be ready.
“My first real test, I feel like, will be this August when I play five-on-five for the first time—full court,” said Ball. “I’ll have a better update then. So far, it’s so good. Everything has been going well. I’m getting stronger as well in the weight room. I have no complaints right now. I’m getting more comfortable each week. I can feel my movements getting back to normal. The more time that I’m on the court, it’s just about finding that balance. You know how much stress I can put on it during the day. I’m trying to juggle with it right now, but like I said, I’ll have a better understanding of that when I start playing five-on-five.”
During his limited time in Chicago, Ball faced the Pistons three times. He found success from the field in all three of those matchups, averaging 14 points per game while totaling 16 rebounds and ten assists across three outings.
It’s clear the Pistons and the Bulls will be the two teams fighting to avoid the bottom of the division next season. With the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers coming off of playoff appearances, the Pistons and the Bulls are more on a rebuilding timeline rather than contending.
Ball’s presence in Chicago could be a difference-maker if he manages to hit his stride again. However, he’s got a long path to return to his old form. Based on what happens this month, a lot can change for Ball and the Bulls.