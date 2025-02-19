Pistons Rival’s Superstar Predicted to Hit NBA Trade Block Soon
In recent years, the NBA has proven that no superstar is truly locked into a situation long-term. The Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers trade centered around Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis was once again a reminder.
The trade market is closed for now, but this summer could shape up to be an interesting one as Bleacher Report suggests there could be a wave of NBA stars hitting the block this summer.
Not only could the Detroit Pistons potentially get involved by making a deal to land a co-star for Cade Cunningham, but they could also watch one of their division rivals create a big shakeup.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo lands on a list of potential trade block candidates for the upcoming offseason.
“Averaging a career-high 31.8 points and on track to finish among the top five in MVP voting for the seventh straight season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is as dominant as ever. His Milwaukee Bucks aren't keeping up,” writes BR’s Grant Hughes.
“Antetokounmpo has the kind of stature that precludes the Bucks from proactively trading him unless he requests it, and he's resisted taking that step for much longer than many in his position would have. Including him here is a bet that his patience won't be infinite.”
For several seasons, Antetokounmpo has been viewed as a potential flight risk in Milwaukee from outsiders. For the most part, the superstar has denied any thought of leaving the Bucks for a different situation.
But if Milwaukee can’t meet championship expectations in year two of the Damian Lillard era, and after making a swing for Kyle Kuzma, Antetokounmpo is sure to have all eyes on him again over the summer. Losing the Greek Freak could be the start of a new rebuild in Milwaukee, allowing for the Pistons to come next in line of the Central Divison of playoff contenders next to the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Even with Giannis, the Bucks have the Pistons on their heels already. At the All-Star break, Milwaukee places fifth with the same amount of wins as Detroit. The Pistons are in sixth, just one game behind. Right in front of the Bucks is the Pacers, who hold a 30-23 record at the break.
The postseason will have a major impact on the future of the Central Divison for teams close to the top. Milwaukee will have plenty of eyes on them, as star-hungry organizations have Giannis at the top of their wish list.
