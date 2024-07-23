Pistons Rookie’s Dunk Draws Comparisons to Lakers’ LeBron James
As the Detroit Pistons recently embarked on NBA Summer League action out in Las Vegas, numerous NBA superstars have been traveling across the globe preparing to represent Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.
Following a tight victory over South Sudan, Team USA went toe-to-toe with Germany on Monday. Once again, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James put on a show.
Amidst his 20-point outing against Germany, James threw down a dunk in transition, which got the viewers hype. One Pistons-centric X account (Pistons Talk) pointed out that James’ dunk was very similar to one that Detroit’s new rookie Ron Holland threw down in the Summer League.
So, the two stages are obviously quite different. While neither game counted for anything, flashing impressive finishes on an International stage just might top the NBA’s Summer League competition.
But credit where it’s due for both players; Ron Holland is showing the NBA his incoming athleticism while 39-year-old LeBron James is throwing down a similarly impressive dunk as a 19-year-old rookie.
This season, the Pistons hope to see a boost from their top rookie selection. Although they felt snubbed by winning the fifth-overall pick in the lottery, despite having the best odds of landing a top-two pick, the Pistons were more than satisfied with the selection of Holland.
The former five-star recruit skipped the NCAA route and went straight to the NBA G League. In 15 games for the Ignite, Holland averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes of action.
With the Pistons adding some much-needed veteran help this offseason, Holland might struggle to crack the Pistons’ starting five in year one. However, as a fifth-overall pick, he should earn some rotational minutes early on. After giving the organization a preview of what’s to come in the Summer League, Holland’s next step is training camp in October.
Read More Detroit Pistons on SI
Pistons Add Former Lakers Head Coach
Cade Cunningham Reacts to Signing Extension With Pistons