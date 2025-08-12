Pistons’ Roster Decision Sparks Reaction From NBA Fans
Javonte Green is set to join the Detroit Pistons for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
The signing was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday morning. Green is expected to land a one-year deal with Detroit after spending the past season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Pelicans.
via @ShamsCharania: Free agent forward Javonte Green is finalizing a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Green split last season in Cleveland and New Orleans and now enters his seventh NBA campaign as a defensive-minded wing.
NBA Fans React to the Pistons’ Latest Move
@sanjayvatts: Solid pickup for the Pistons! Javonte Green’s defensive hustle is gonna fit right in with their gritty style. Excited to see him lock down wings this season! 🏀 #Pistons
@blockxs: Green to Detroit, good pickup
@motorcitypoison: he wants a ring 👀
@punk7039: Pistons a team to watch out for this year!!
@thejasich: Javonte Green collecting jerseys like they’re Infinity Stones Detroit just got the Defense Stone.
@Forever_Laker24: This guy seems to always have interest around the league but never gets consistent playing time
After going undrafted out of Radford in 2015, Green started his career with multiple runs overseas. His first stop was in Spain, before he ended up in Italy and Germany. By 2019, Green landed an opportunity to play for the Boston Celtics.
From that point on, he remained within the NBA picture.
In 2021, Green joined the Chicago Bulls. While he had a stint with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League, Green returned to the Chicago Bulls two seasons ago. Last year, he started his campaign with the Pelicans before getting moved to the Cavaliers.
In New Orleans, Green appeared in 50 games. He produced six points and four rebounds per game. After Green agreed to a contract buyout with New Orleans back in February, he signed with the Cavs for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
During his 18-game run with the Cavs, Green averaged three points and two rebounds. He shot 37 percent from the field. In the playoffs, Green appeared in six games for Cleveland, putting up three points and two rebounds per game in a little under seven minutes of action.
