Pistons Share Cade Cunningham’s Reaction to All-Star Announcement
The Detroit Pistons officially have an All-Star in the 2025 game. Cade Cunningham earned his first nod on Thursday night, when the NBA revealed the reserves for this season.
In the weeks leading up to the reveal, it was evident that Cunningham was likely to hear his name called at some point.
Last week, the league revealed the starters from each conference, and Cunningham wasn’t a part of that pool, as Jalen Brunson from the New York Knicks and Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers landed the starting spots.
When the seven Eastern Conference reserves were announced on TNT on Thursday, Cade Cunningham’s exact reaction was caught on film.
The humble and happy Cunningham noted before the 2024-2025 NBA season started that making the All-Star game was a big goal of his heading into the year.
Coming off of a 14-win season, the Pistons certainly could use the boost of having their first All-Star since the Blake Griffin days.
Avoiding injury setbacks after battling with bad health throughout his first few seasons, Cunningham has been healthy and thriving for Detroit this year.
In 43 games, the veteran star has posted averages of 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. He knocked down 45 percent of his shots from the field and 36 percent of his threes.
Cunningham’s personal success has led the Pistons to find much more team success this season. With a 23-24 record, the Pistons are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference. They are setting themselves up for a potential Play-In bid and are still within striking distance of the sixth seed.
Cunningham will get to participate in his first All-Star Game on Sunday, February 16.
More Pistons on SI
Breaking Down Cade Cunningham’s All-Star Voting Results
Andre Drummond Reveals Big Regret From Pistons Days
2 Players Named NBA All-Star Starters Over Cade Cunningham
NBA Writer Makes Case for Cade Cunningham as MVP Candidate