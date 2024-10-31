Pistons' Shocking First Win vs 76ers Sparks Excitement for NBA Fans
Since the Detroit Pistons fired up their 2024-2025 NBA season with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers, they’ve built up a ton of confidence despite their record.
Navigating through a tough schedule, with matchups against four Eastern Conference playoff contenders, the team coming off of a 14-68 season struggled to close out their close battles on top.
Entering Wednesday night’s game on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Pistons hoped to take advantage of of a Joel Embiid, Paul George-less lineup.
Emotions were riding high for the Pistons as their veteran forward, Tobias Harris, returned to his former arena with a hostile crowd going against him. While the veteran’s performance was shaky at the start, Harris settled in and offered the Pistons a double-double in 35 minutes with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the backcourt combination of Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham produced 45 points and ten assists. The forward Tim Hardaway Jr. once again had an efficient showing with 5-9 shooting to score 16 points.
The starting five was busy, but so was the reserve center, Isaiah Stewart. With Jalen Duren struggling to stay out of foul trouble, Stewart checked in for 35 minutes. Defensively, he was a force on the court. Jackson blocked three shots, snatched one steal, and totaled 11 rebounds. His energy was unmatched on the floor Wednesday night.
At the end of the game, it was clear the Pistons wanted that game more. By defeating the Sixers 105-95, Detroit collected its first win of the year.
NBA Fans React to Detroit's First Win
@MobHoops: THE DETROIT PISTONS HAVE WON A GAME OF BASKETBALL 🔥
@BSMotorCity: Ladies and gentlemen: The Detroit Pistons have won their first basketball game of the season
@DP_NFL: The Detroit pistons aren’t winless anymore #DetroitBasketball
@Pistons__Talk: Love the energy and effort from Isaiah Stewart tonight
@Pistons_jack: Cade's reaction to Tobias' dunk is everything 🤣
@InsideHoops: The Detroit Pistons got their first win of the season tonight.