Pistons Standout Reveals Message for Rookies Before Training Camp
In 2022, the Detroit Pistons added Jalen Duren during the NBA Draft through a trade.
After getting selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets, Duren was moved to the New York Knicks before getting flipped to the Pistons, where he’s carved out a successful young career for himself so far.
It was long ago Duren made his NBA Summer League debut before appearing in 67 games with the Pistons’ main roster. As Duren checks out the incoming rookies on the Pistons’ 2024 Summer League squad, he reveals his message to the developmental youngsters.
Stick With It
“Honestly, just stick with it,” Duren said via the Pistons on X. “Some days are gonna be hard. Some days you’re gonna be tired. Some days, it’s just getting to the new level that you’re on. I would just say stick with it. You never get too high—never get too low, and you’ll be alright.”
Despite having just two seasons under his belt, Duren has taken advantage of the Pistons’ rebuilding state. He started in 31 games as a rookie, averaging 25 minutes of action. As a first-year player, Duren produced nine points and nine rebounds per game, making 65 percent of his field goals.
Last year, Duren saw an increased role. Collecting nearly 30 minutes of action nightly, the big man started all but one of the 61 games he played. As a result of the improved playing time, Duren produced 14 points per game, along with 12 rebounds per outing.
This season, the Pistons added a few rookies who entered the draft. With their top selection, the Pistons called on the NBA G League forward Ron Holland. In the second round, Detroit traded up to select Wake Forest prospect Bobi Klintman. Through the undrafted pool, the Pistons brought on Daniss Jenkins.
Detroit added a few seasoned veterans to the rather young roster this offseason, but even a 20-year-old Duren could serve as a solid resource for the incoming rookies.