Pistons Standout Shows Love to Ausar Thompson After Game 5 vs Knicks
Ausar Thompson’s 2025 NBA Playoff run hasn’t involved much scoring from his end, but that all changed during the do-or-die Game 5 between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.
Thompson ended up being a major contributor on the offensive end of the floor for Detroit. He tied his career-high in scoring by putting up 22 points on 8-10 shooting from the field and 6-12 shooting from the free throw line. Thompson was second in scoring for the Pistons in fewer than 30 minutes of action.
After the game, Pistons standout Malik Beasley showed love to Ausar Thompson on social media for his performance.
via @mbeasy5: Ausar Thompson 🔥
Thompson typically shines solely on the defensive end, as he immediatley became an elite defender during his rookie season last year.
While he can mix in a highlight dunk or two, the Pistons don’t normally rely on Thompson’s scoring. On Tuesday night, they unlocked the sophomore wing, who ended up going for a career-high in the scoring department, exceeding 20 points for the first time this year.
Along with his scoring, Thompson also racked up seven rebounds and two blocks.
The Pistons squeezed out a 106-103 win over the Knicks in Game 5. With the series at 3-2, the Pistons will welcome the Knicks back to Detroit on Thursday for more playoff action.
Detroit will need another big game from Thompson, along with an impressive showing from the sharpshooter Malik Beasley, who went 4-11 from the field to score 10 points in 25 minutes off the bench in Game 5.