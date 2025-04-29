Pistons Standout With Multiple Messages Before Game 5 vs Knicks
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons have their backs against the wall. A Game 5 loss against the New York Knicks would mark the end of their run in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Although they suffered a devastating loss in Game 4, Pistons guard Malik Beasley had multiple positive messages ahead of Tuesday’s action.
via @mbeasy5: We live to fight another day 🖤
Going down 3-1 isn’t the end of the world, but in the NBA, that’s a typical sign that the team on the wrong side of the record is likely going to be the squad that gets sent home early.
Still, Beasley wanted to remind everybody that the series isn’t over, and the Pistons have been known to shock to the NBA at times this year.
@mbeasy5: First to 4 not 3 😊 #historycontinued
Beyond the X platform, Beasley had a more detailed message for his Snapchat followers.
“I get my work in everyday and everyday I live with the results,” he wrote.
“If I shoot 100% or 0%, my life doesn’t change. I’m goofy, life’s good, I’m alive!! Let me live. I’m not ‘bout to sit here and be sad, ya’ll are weird. I’m locked lol just got bored.”
It seems Beasley has been taking on some criticism for his online activity throughout the first-round series against the Knicks. After a spectacular first season with the Pistons, Beasley has struggled to mirror his regular-season production in the playoffs.
Playing all 82 games, Beasley averaged 16 points on 42 percent shooting from three. He the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, losing out on the award to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Throughout the four playoff games, Beasley is producing 14 points per game, making just 31 percent of his threes on similar shooting volume. After playing such a pivotal role during the regular season, Beasley’s shooting struggles have certainly played a part in the Pistons’ struggles to apply scoring pressure on a tough New York team.
Beasley remains confident. On Tuesday night, the Pistons are fighting for their season. If they can force a Game 6, it will take place on Thursday.