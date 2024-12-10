Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Gives Honest Take on All-Star Case
Before the season began, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was viewed as a player who could potentially have a breakout campaign in 2025. After having a full healthy offseason under his belt and securing a new contract, the former No. 1 pick has proven to be a star in the making.
Cunningham had a strong finish to last year prior to being shut down, and he's carried that momentum into this season. Through his first 21 games, the Pistons guard is averaging 23.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 9.4 APG.
Over the weekend, Cunningham put together his latest impressive performance. Against the New York Knicks, he recorded a stat line of 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists (career-high) in a win. Following this outing, Cunningham was asked his thoughts on being an All-Star this year. He didn't shy away from the topic, stating that he believes he is worthy of a nomination.
“I believe I am,” Cunningham said at his locker when asked if he thought was an All-Star. “Whenever I’m on the court every night, I feel like I’m the best player. I try to do whatever it takes to help my team win, and my teammates have made me look great this year. I’m just trying to help my team win and we’ll see what happens with it.”
There are multiple reasons why Cunningham should be in the mix to be named an All-Star this season. The first being the Pistons drastic improvement from this season, currently sitting at 10-15. Also, Cunningham has been one of the league's top playmakers, currently third in assists per game behind Nikola Jokic and Trae Young.
The final note when building Cunningham's case is the injuries up-and-down the East. Aside from a brief stint on the sidelines following a tailbone injury, he has been a constant in the lineup for the Pistons.
Anything can happen in the weeks to come, but based on how he's played thus far, Cunningham is in a strong position to get the first All-Star nod of his young career.