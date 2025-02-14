Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Joins Exclusive Company in NBA 2K
As we hit the home stretch of the regular season, the biggest story regarding the Detroit Pistons continues to be the play of Cade Cunningham. He has nearly completed a breakout campaign in the NBA, and has received endless league-wide praise along the way.
In the basketball world, the NBA 2K franchise is a fan favorite among all gamers. Throughout the course of the season, the rise and fall of players overalls is something users keep close tabs on. Ahead of his first All-Star game, Cunningham finds himself on the rise yet again.
Over the past few months, Cunningham has seen his rating in the game steadily increase. On Thursday afternoon, the latest batch of updates were revealed to the world. The Pistons star went up one overall, now sitting at a 91.
With this bump, Cunningham now finds himself in some exclusive company. He is among the top 20 rated players in the game, just ahead of other top guards such as Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, and Trae Young.
This season, Cunningham has been one of the top all-around performers in the NBA. Through 50 games, the former No. 1 pick is averaging 25.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 9.4 APG. Cunningham was able to enter the All-Star break on a high note, notching 29 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in the Pistons' win over the Chicago Bulls Wednesday.
Looking ahead, Cunningham will now showcase his talents on Saturday and Sunday night of All-Star weekend. After that, he'll return to the Pistons to continue leading the charge as the team tries to put an end to their playoff drought.