Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Lays Out Goals for Next Season
Among the biggest moves the Detroit Pistons made this summer was signing Cade Cunningham to a contract extension. The former No. 1 pick inked the largest deal in franchise history at five years, $224 million.
With him signed long-term, the Pistons have locked Cunningham in as one of the pillars of their rebuild moving forward. As he gets ready for his fourth season in the league, the young guard already has his goals laid out for 2025.
Earlier this week, Cunningham showed up to Summer League in Las Vegas to cheer on the Pistons' young prospects. While there, he took some time to conduct a brief interview. It was there that he touched on his main objectives for next season.
"I want to win games," Cunningham said. "Just pushing my team, leading my team to more wins and to play better basketball."
After missing most of the 2023 season due to injury, Cunningham bounced back in a big way last season. He had his best year as a pro, averaging 22.7 PPG and 7.5 APG while appearing in 62 games.
Thanks to the moves Trajan Langdon made in the offseason, Cunningham has all the tools he needs to help the Pistons improve on their win total from last year. Along with drafting another versatile young prospect in Ron Holland, the team acquired a trio of veterans in Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr.
With a more complementary cast around him, Cunningham should be able to elevate his game even more from last season. If the Pistons guard can continue to develop into a star-caliber player, it will be a massive step forward in their rebuild.