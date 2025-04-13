Pistons Star Cade Cunningham on Pace to Make Franchise History
As the regular season comes to a close, so does Cade Cunningham's breakout campaign for the Detroit Pistons. Along with putting himself in the conversation with the NBA's best young talents, he is on track to set a new mark in franchise history.
Four years removed from being drafted No. 1 overall, Cunningham has taken a huge step forward in his development. He played a crucial part in the Pistons' historic turnaround this season, landing the first All-Star nod of his career in the process.
Cunningham put up career-highs across the board this season en route to leading Detroit to its first playoff berth since 2019. Through 70 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG.
With his play this season, Cunningham has put his name alongside some of the best talents in franchise history. He has blazed his own path as well, as he is on track to be the youngest Pistons player to average at least 25 PPG for an entire season.
This season, Cunningham has blossomed into the kind of player every franchise hopes to land with a No. 1 pick. He's become the team's central hub on the floor and displayed strong leadership qualities off it. Most importantly, Cunningham's heightened play has resulted in success for the team as a whole, not just him.
Despite missing nearly two weeks due to injury, Cunningham seems ready to lead the charge for the Pistons in the postseason. In their latest outing, he erupted for 36 points and 12 assists in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Now officially locked in at the No. 6 seed, Cunningham and the Pistons can begin preparing for a meeting with the New York Knicks in round one.