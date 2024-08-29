Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Part of Exclusive Statistical Group
Throughout their rebuild, the Detroit Pistons haven't had the best of luck when it comes to draft position. However, the one year things did fall their way was 2021. They secured the No. 1 pick and used it to take standout guard prospect Cade Cunningham.
Since being taken first overall, Cunningham has emerged the cornerstone piece to lead this phase of the franchise. The Pistons doubled down on his potential this offseason when they offered him the largest contract in franchise history.
Of all the members of Detroit's core, Cunningham has shown the most potential to be a star in the NBA. From the moment he stepped foot in the league, he's been a jumbo-sized point guard capable of doing a little bit of everything on the floor.
In 2023, things took a turn for the worst when Cunningham was shut down after just 12 games. That said, he bounced back in a major way for Detroit in 2024.
The Pistons might have had the league's worst record last season, but there were still some positive storylines. Among the biggest was Cunningham's play, posting averages of 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG.
As the offseason rolls along, an impressive stat surfaced regarding the Pistons guard. Over the last three seasons, Cunningham is one of just seven players to average at least 20 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
This summer, the Pistons made numerous moves to improve the roster in the short term. That said, if the franchise wants to sustain being competitive, they need Cunningham to emerge as a star-level player.
Based on the all-around play he's shown on the offensive end thus far, Cunningham has the size and skill to make the leap in the modern NBA. If he's able to do so, the Pistons have a chance to advance forward in their rebuild.
With improved spacing and veteran presences around him, Cunningham might be to make some sort of leap in 2025. Only time will tell if all of Detroit's changes will bring the best out of him.