Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Praised in 2025 NBA GM Survey
Heading into this season, Cade Cunningham is by far the player on the Detroit Pistons with the most hype around them. Coming off a strong 2024 campaign, it appears numerous people around the league think the former No. 1 has big things in store.
Earlier this week, the GM survey for the NBA 2024-25 season came out. One of the common questions asked is which player is likely to have a breakout year. Jalen Williams came in first with 13% of the vote, but Cunningham was also near the top at 7%.
Cunningham is a solid vote, as there are numerous factors that could result in a breakout season for the Pistons guard. For starters, he's coming off his best season in the pro. Despite being sidelined for most of 23, he managed to return and quickly get his career back on track. In the 62 games Cunningham played in last season, he averaged 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG.
Another thing worth mentioning is that Cunningham enters this season off a fully healthy offseason. Instead of having to spend parts of the summer recovering, he was able hit the ground running with his training.
The final factor that could aid Cunningham is the improvements the Pistons made to their roster. Along with the core getting a year older, Trajan Langdon added numerous veterans to the supporting cast. With improved talent, more importantly shooting, around him, it should open things up for Cunningham.
Detroit has fixed their spacing concerns, and Cunningham might be one of the biggest benefactors. Not only will there be more room to operate in the mid-range, but he can also put his high-level playmaking on display.
Cunningham has managed to get better in every year of his young career. If he can build upon his production from last season, it could result in a breakout year.