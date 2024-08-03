Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Ranked Among NBA's Top Point Guards
Finishing with the league's worst record last season, there weren't many positive storylines regarding the Detroit Pistons. However, one of their few bright spots was the play of one of their key players.
Cade Cunningham entered last season looking to bounce back from a 2023 campaign that was cut short due to injury. Along with appearing 62 games, the former No. 1 pick put up the best numbers of his young career. Cunningham finished last season with averages of 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG.
Before next season gets underway, the people at HoopsHype ranked all the top point guards in the NBA. Cunningham made an appearance on this list, coming in at No. 13. One spot ahead of him was Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, and LaMelo Ball was slotted right below him.
The 22-year-old still has all the tools that made him so enticing as a draft prospect – great size for a guard, three-level scoring, good playmaking vision and the ability to hit tough shots – he just has to learn to put it all together on a more consistent and efficient basis before he can take the next step up the point guard hierarchy.
At 22 years old, Cunningham is still years away from his prime. That said, he is already starting to receive proper recognition for his impressive play for the Pistons.
By the time next season is over, Cunningham could very well climb up this list. Detroit's new front office made a flurry of additions this offseason to better complement the team's core. With an improved supporting cast around him, Cunningham's game could reach a new level in 2025.