Pistons Star Cade Cunningham's Playing Status vs Pacers Revealed
Coming off a tough defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons are slated to battle the Indiana Pacers Friday night. They'll be getting a slight boost as they attempt to remain undefeated in the NBA Cup, as one key player is set to return.
Since taking a hard fall on his back against the Charlotte Hornets last week, Cade Cunningham has been sidelined. The former No. 1 pick was listed as questionable leading into the matchup, going through warm-ups before a final decision was made.
Upon going through his routine, Cunningham has been cleared to make his return. Getting him back in the lineup should provide a boost as the Pistons attempt to even the season series with the Pacers.
Before getting injured, Cunningham was leading the charge for the Pistons. His all-around talent has been on full display this season, as he is among the league leaders in triple-doubles with four. Through his first 17 games, Cunningham is averaging 23.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 8.9 APG.
For the Pistons this is their second meeting against the Pacers this year. These teams last clashed on opening night, with Indiana walking out with a six-point victory. Cunningham had a strong performance in that matchup, notching 28 points and eight assists.
Looking at the NBA Cup standings, the Pistons are still in the mix to advance past the group stage round. They currently trail the Milwaukee Bucks, who are in first place of East Group B with a 3-0 record and +29 point differential. Detroit is also in play for the Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, trailing only the Orlando Magic.