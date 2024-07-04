Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Seen Working Out With Possible Trade Target
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons signed Cade Cunningham to a massive long-term extension. Following this big news, the young guard was spotted with one of the hottest names on the trade market.
Heading into the offseason, the Pistons had some of the most open cap space to work with. They've used some of it to bring in veteran help in the form of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Tobias Harris. However, Trajan Langdon is not done filling out the roster.
On Wednesday morning, videos surfaced on social media of Pistons guard Cade Cunningham working out in the same gym as Brandon Ingram. After not coming to terms on an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, there have been countless rumors that the former All-Star could be dealt this summer.
If the Pistons were to go after Ingram, it'd give them a legitimate running mate to put alongside Cunningham. The 26-year-old is coming off a season with the Pelicans where he posted averages of 20.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 5.7 APG. While Ingram would be a nice upgrade for the Pistons, a move like this seems unlikely. Adding him to the mix would only create and even bigger log jam on the wing.
As for Cunningham, the former No. 1 pick is coming off his best season as a pro. Across 62 games, he averaged 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG. Detroit decided to lock down their top prospect this offseason by giving him a max contract extension.
Cunningham is one of the Pistons' main building blocks, and the front office is trying to unlock his game more. Adding more shooting around the young guard should allow him to further showcase his talents on the offensive end.