Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Seen Working on Three-Point Shot
Heading into the 2024-25 season, one of the main storyline for the Detroit Pistons will be the play of Cade Cunningham. After an impressive campaign last year, many have mentioned as a young player who could make the leap to an All-Star-level talent.
Cunningham is coming off his best season in the NBA, averaging career-highs in points (22.7) and assists (7.5) per game. Following an offseason where the front office added more shooting, the former No. 1 pick might be able to up his production even more.
At 6-foot-6, Cunningham has the size to be a downhill threat on the offensive end. He also showed an efficient mid-range shot last season, but his outside shot is still a work in progress. Cunningham shot just under league average last year (35.5%) on roughly five attempts per game.
Based on recent videos online, Cunningham already appears to be gearing up for training camp. In a short snippet that has reached social media, the Pistons guard seems to be continuously working on improving his outside shot.
In terms of his personal skill set, being a threat from deep is the thing keeping Cunningham from being an all-around threat on offense. If defenders have to start chasing him off the three-point line, it will give him more room to operate and showcase the more efficient parts of his game.
Coming out of the All-Star break last year, Cunningham went on an impressive streak before being shut down. Among that things that stood out was his outside shooting. In his final 18 games, he averaged 24.4 PPG while shooting just under 40% from deep. If he can replicate that success coming into this season, the Pistons should see another uptick in production from their top prospect.