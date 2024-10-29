Pistons Star Explains Late Shortcomings vs Miami Heat
Another game goes by with the Detroit Pistons coming up short after putting together an impressive effort throughout the matchup.
Considering recent history, it’s easy to consider the Miami Heat, the stronger team of the two. As expected, the Pistons were underdogs heading into the matchup.
Cade Cunningham had himself a solid game, but the young star and his team could snatch a win on the road in Miami on Monday night.
Since Detroit had a chance to get out in front and pull away, Cunningham believes they have nobody but themselves to blame for the loss.
"It was more us than anything,” Cunningham told reporters, according to Omari Sankofa of Detroit Free Press. “Just not being strong with the ball, not holding guys off, making sure we get passes and outlets and stuff. We were loose with the ball and had too many turnovers.”
Detroit lost the turnover battle on Monday night 17-12. The Heat generated over 20 points off turnovers. Cunningham led the Pistons with five total. Jaden Ivey was behind him with four of his own.
Through three quarters, the Pistons led by one point. Once they reached the fourth quarter, the Heat’s veterans took the charge and sent the Pistons packing with a loss.
Miami hit on 42 percent of their shots down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Pistons made just six of the 22 shots they attempted from the field. Cunningham played the entire fourth quarter and managed to only make two of his eight shots.
While the Pistons received a decent late-game effort from Ivey, who scored nine points on 3-4 shooting from three, nobody outside of Cunningham or Ivey made more than a single shot in the fourth quarter.
With a 106-98 loss, the Pistons drop to 0-4 on the year. Once again, they looked improved compared to last year but they still lack the ability to close out tough games. Monday night was just another example.