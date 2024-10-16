Pistons Star Reacts to JB Bickerstaff's Unusual Practice Changes
For the third time in his young career, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham finds himself with a new head coach. As JB Bickerstaff continues to implement his new style and systems, the rising star shared his thoughts on the most recent change.
In a recent column for The Athletic, Joe Vardon detailed a new rule Bickerstaff has put in place regarding the dress code at practice. Players are now longer allowed to wear hoods or jewelry during workouts, similar to when they're in games. Bickerstaff cites his old-school approach to the game in regards to this new rule.
“Just the last shred of that old-school mentality,” Bickerstaff said. “Just growing up with my dad (longtime NBA coach Bernie Bickerstaff), you don’t wear anything on your head during the game. You don’t wear jewelry. You practice how you play.”
When Cunningham was asked about making the change, he didn't seem to mind it. He feels Bickerstaff is trying to bring an added sense of professionalism to the young squad.
“You know, in school classrooms a lot of times, teachers say, ‘Take your hood off.’ So it’s all the same thing,” Cunningham said. “It’s just about being professional and being ready to play.”
Through the early stages of their relationship, Bickerstaff and Cunningham seem to be building a good bond. The former No. 1 pick stated that having a fresh face running the show has provided energy around the team.
“Having him come in as somebody that’s been there before, has done that with a young team, it’s exciting for all of us,” Cunningham added. “Just having a fresh start and just having, you know, new energy in the building is huge for me.”
In the short time since he's taken over as coach, it looks like Bickerstaff has won over the team's blue-chip prospect. Coming off a strong 2024 campaign, the veteran coach is now tasked with keeping Cunningham on track to becoming a star-level talent in the NBA.