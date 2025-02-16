Pistons Vet Shows Love to Cade Cunningham While on All-Star Break
Tim Hardaway Jr. spent his Saturday on a boat vacationing during the 2025 NBA All-Star break. The Detroit Pistons' veteran sharpshooter made sure to support his teammate, Cade Cunningham, while he was away from the team.
This year, Cunningham is set to play in his first All-Star game. Hardaway threw on Cunningham’s All-Star jersey and showed it off for his nearly 500k Instagram followers to see.
Cunningham re-posted so his followers could get another glimpse at the team chemistry this year’s Pistons team has.
This past summer, Hardaway joined the Pistons after a stint with the Dallas Mavericks. When the Mavs wrapped up their NBA Finals run, Hardaway finished up his sixth season in Dallas.
As the Pistons searched for high-volume three-point shooters to put alongside Cade Cunningham for the 2024-2025 NBA season, Hardaway was available for the price of Quentin Grimes. The Pistons not only picked up an experienced veteran, but they added multiple second-round picks as well.
At the All-Star break, Hardaway has 51 games played for the Pistons. As a full-time starter in Detroit, Hardaway has averaged 11 points on 37 percent shooting from the field. He takes nearly six attempts from deep per game.
This season, the addition of players like Hardaway, Tobias Harris, and Malik Beasley helped Cunningham boost his assist numbers, but also find better spacing on the court.
In 50 games, Cunningham has dished out nine assists per matchup, marking a career-high in the playmaking department. He is also shooting 46 percent from the field and 35 percent from three. Cunningham is producing a career-high 25 points per game this season.
On Sunday, Cunningham will officially earn his first All-Star nod. The Pistons hope that’s just one of many for the 23-year-old third-year veteran.
