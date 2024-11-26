Pistons Veteran Hilariously Crashes Jaden Ivey’s Postgame Presser
Jaden Ivey was the man of the hour on Monday night after the Detroit Pistons defeated the Toronto Raptors.
As the game tied up late in the fourth quarter, the final offensive sequence for the Pistons would determine whether the game headed to overtime—or a victory was coming Detroit’s way.
Typically, a game-winning scenario for the Pistons might have the ball in the hands of Cade Cunningham. The star guard wasn’t available on Monday as he’s nursing an injury.
This time around, it was Jaden Ivey’s time, and the young veteran riser took advantage.
Ivey’s clutch buzzer-beater basket helped the Pistons take down the Raptors 102-100.
After the game, the veteran guard spoke to reporters but couldn’t get through his media availability without one of his teammates crashing it to hype up the young standout.
“Oh my god! Oh my god! Who is that?!” Pistons veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. yelled while banging on the glass of the press conference room. “Gollyee—You really good! You really good! You really good!”
The spirits were high in Detroit on Monday, for good reason. Heading into the matchup, the Pistons were in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Last week, they fell short against the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, and the Orlando Magic.
Ivey checked into Monday’s game against the Raptors for 36 minutes. He made all but three of his shots from the field, and knocked down half of his free throw attempts. The veteran guard led the Pistons in scoring with 25 points. He nearly notched a double-double with eight assists.
The Pistons advanced to 8-11 on Monday. They sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing the Indiana Pacers.