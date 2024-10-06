Pistons Veteran Hoping to 'Make Life Easier' for Cade Cunningham
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons' offseason, reuniting with Tobias Harris was arguably their biggest move. After years of being on a team looking to contend, the veteran forward is now hoping to be a leader and mentor for a young squad.
Since returning to Detroit, Harris has talked a lot of taking guys under his wing to help teach them about NBA life. However, it's worth noting that he'll provide an impact on the floor as well. While his numbers were constantly in flux with the Philadelphia 76ers, he is still a productive do-it-all forward.
When Harris has been a focal point of an offense in recent years, he's put up All-Star-level numbers. In 2024 he averaged 17.2 PPG and 6.5 RPG while shooting just under league average from beyond the arc. Aside from Cade Cunningham, Harris is expected to be one of the more featured players in the offense.
During training camp, Harris was asked about Cunningham and how the two have gotten along thus far. While praising the young guard for his talents, he touched on how his goal is make life easier for him on the floor.
"But for me, just making his life easier, figuring out ways we can get into different matchups on the floor," Harris told reporters. "Just really allow him to see the game the way that he wants to see it because he is a very creative player and can do a lot of things with the basketball."
Further un-tapping Cunningham's talents will be a key point of emphasis for the Pistons in 2025 beyond. Quickly stepping into a leadership role with this team, Harris seems eager in helping play a part in his emergence into a star-caliber talent.