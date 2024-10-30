Pistons Veteran Reflects on 76ers Tenure Ahead of Return Matchup
On Wednesday after, the Detroit Pistons head to Philadelphia in hopes of securing their first win of the 2024-25 season. For some, it will be just another regular season game. However, this game is sure to mean a lot more for Tobias Harris.
Just a few months after departing in free agency, Harris finds himself making his return to Philly. He had a fairly long tenure with the 76ers, being with the franchise from midway through the 2019 season to last year.
During his time with the Sixers, Harris was a bit of a polarizing figure. His production was always up-and-down, though it wasn’t it always through faults of his own. On top of that, many harped on the sizable contract he signed during the summer of 2019.
Following Wednesday’s shootaround, Harris was asked about his time with the Sixers as he prepares to take on his former team. The veteran forward touched on how his time with the franchise was a real period of growth for him as a player and person.
“It was the first thing in my life that I saw through,” Harris said. “The five years being here. And I do think there is tremendous growth in that, and in weathering the storm and finding ways to come through and out of it in some type of fashion and really battle through it.”
With the Sixers, Harris found hismelf as a key piece of a team that had championship aspirations. Now back with the Pistons, he’s embraced a leadership role on a young team that needs guidance. Harris will be called on to lead by example Wednesday, as tries to help Detroit get its first win in what should be an emotional environment for him.