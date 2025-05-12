Pistons Veteran’s Social Media Message After Mavs Win NBA Lottery
The Dallas Mavericks are the winners of the NBA’s 2025 Draft Lottery. Heading into the night, the Mavs had a less than two percent chance of getting the first-overall pick. The chances of them getting a top-four selection were set at just under nine percent.
The Detroit Pistons know too well that having the highest odds of winning the No. 1 overall pick doesn’t guarantee anything. Just last year, the Pistons entered the NBA Lottery coming off a 14-68 season. Not only did they miss out on pick No. 1, but they lost two, three, and four.
This year, the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and the Washington Wizards found themselves in that position. Although they had the highest odds of winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, the Mavericks will soon land the Duke star.
As expected, the NBA social media world was in a frenzy, as the results of Monday’s lottery were unexpected. Pistons forward Tobias Harris took to social media to offer an indirect message.
via @tobias31: This goes to show why faith and always believing are so important folks 😂🤣
The Mavericks have had quite the year. Coming off of a Western Conference Finals victory last year, Dallas was looking to get back to the NBA Finals in 2024-2025. They ended up shocking the basketball world by trading away their franchise superstar, Luka Doncic.
It seemed the Mavs were taking a massive step back, and getting closer to a rebuild rather than competing for a title. There was some discomfort in Dallas from the fan base, but Monday’s lottery results must ease the pain at least a little.
Harris, whose Pistons weren’t in the lottery for the first time in years, could watch the event unfold worry-free. Since the Pistons made the playoffs this season, their lottery-protected pick went to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, Harris’ team has just one pick, which doesn’t come until the second round.