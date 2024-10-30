Pistons Veteran Self-Motivates With Important Message After Heat Loss
Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat issued another tough loss to the Detroit Pistons.
Despite coming back from a double-digit deficit and even taking a small lead before heading into the fourth quarter, the Pistons were teasing, yet, another potential win against an Eastern Conference playoff contender.
Unfortunately, a tough fourth-quarter showing from Detroit resulted in yet, another loss.
Some players might’ve been able to hold their heads high leaving the court in Miami, but it appears the veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley needed some self-motivation on Tuesday.
The offseason addition took to social media to spread a message.
“One game doesn’t define me. Shooters shoot ❤️”
In Miami, Beasley checked in off the bench for 18 minutes. Although he had the opportunity to put up 12 shots from the field, with seven of them coming from beyond the arc, Beasley struggled throughout the entire night.
He would finish the game with 1-12 shooting from the field. While his lone make came from three, Beasley wrapped up the outing with 14 percent shooting from three. It was an uncharacteristic performance for the Pistons veteran.
Through his first three games with the Pistons, Beasley has been quite efficient. Averaging 11 shots per game, he’s knocked down 44 percent of his field goals. From three, Beasley is averaging 50 percent on nearly seven attempts per game. He’s contributed 15 points per game.
As Beasley stated in his message, one game won’t and shouldn’t define him. With over 500 games under his belt, Beasley is a proven shooter in the NBA. So far, he’s lived up to the Pistons’ expectations.