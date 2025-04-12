Pistons Veteran Sends Strong Message to Giannis Antetokounmpo
Malik Beasley was visibly frustrated down the stretch of the Friday night matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks.
After Beasley attempted a three, which was blocked by Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, he was served some of his own medicine with the Greek Freak’s celebration. For Giannis, it was all in good fun. For Beasley, it was a disrespectful gesture.
“Don’t disrespect me,” Beasley told reporters, acknowledging his altercation with his former teammate.
“He’s my brother, but I don’t take the disrespect.”
On Sunday, Beasley will make one last trip to his previous playing stop for a rematch against Giannis and company. It’s something he’s looking forward to doing.
via @OmariSankofa: Beasley said he can’t wait to go to Milwaukee on Sunday and face his former team. Acknowledged that he and Giannis got into it tonight after Giannis shimmied over him. “Don’t disrespect me. He’s my brother but I don’t take the disrespect.”
Following the game, Beasley also took to social media to double down on his frustration. The reaction followed by the comments should create a tough environment for Beasley on Sunday.
With one final matchup on the schedule, Beasley’s Pistons will visit the Bucks for the season finale. It’s unclear if Antetokounmpo will be involved in the matchup, considering the Bucks don’t have anything to play for at this stage of the season.
After Friday’s slate concluded, the Eastern Conference playoff picture was locked in. The Bucks picked up the fifth seed, while the Pistons secured the sixth seed. For round one, the Pistons and the New York Knicks will battle it out, while Giannis and the Indiana Pacers will go toe-to-toe. Sunday’s game becomes meaningless for both squads.