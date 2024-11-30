Pistons Veteran Sounds Off With Honest Statement About Pacers
As always, Malik Beasley brought high energy for the Detroit Pistons on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
While Beasley has been a fire-starter for Detroit all year long, he had a little extra edge on Friday for two reasons. One, he wanted to put his team in a position to potentially move on in the NBA Cup tournament. And two, he simply views Indiana as a rivalry at this stage in his career.
So, when the Pistons defeated the Pacers in blowout fashion to remain unbeaten in NBA Cup action, no player from Detroit was more fired up than the veteran sharpshooter.
“It definitely felt special,” Beasley told reporters after the game.
“Playing against the Pacers is always kind of personal for me. My matchups against them last year, playing them 11 to 12 times. So, those guys don’t like me, and I don’t like them. It’s all love. I dap everybody up on that team. They are all great players, all great guys, but it’s competitive, and I’m glad we got the win.”
During Beasley’s lone season with the Milwaukee Bucks, he saw plenty of action against the Pacers last year. Playing Indiana five times during the regular season, Beasley’s Bucks went just 1-4 against them during the year.
When the Bucks cracked a spot in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, they collected a first-round series against the Pacers. The series went to six games. Beasley was on the team to get sent home early.
At the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Beasley faced the Pacers for the first time as a member of the Pistons. Detroit came away with a six-point loss. When Detroit paid a visit to Indiana for the second time this year on Friday, Beasley did all he could to help the Pistons rack up as many points as possible in the victory.
In 28 minutes of action, Beasley made 71 percent of his shots from the field, collecting five makes from three. He produced 25 points. Beasley was a plus-30 for the night.
The Pistons defeated the Pacers by 24 points. They advanced to 3-0 in NBA Cup group play. Now, they are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks in what becomes an East Group B title game. The winner will move on to Vegas, which is a major goal for Beasley and the rest of the team.
After the Pistons face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, they’ll return home for their matchup against the Bucks on Tuesday.