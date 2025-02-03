Pistons Veteran Speaks on Mindset leading up to NBA Trade Deadline
With less than a week to go until the NBA trade deadline, time is ticking for the Detroit Pistons to decide on which avenues to pursue. As February 6th gets closer, one of the team's locker room leaders touched on his message to the group.
During his 14-year career in the NBA, Tobias Harris has been no strange to mid-season changes. He's been traded on numerous occasions, most recently to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. Harris' first stint with the Pistons started and ended with with mid-season trade.
Following the Pistons' victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Harris was asked about if he's talked to the team ahead of the deadline. He feels the group has made a case to stick together, but portrayed the message they have to take care of things on the court and let the front office do its job.
"I would say so. But the NBA is a business as all of us know," Harris told reporters postgame. "And one thing I've said in the locker room is you let management do what they need to do and we handle our business."
Following their win over Chicago, the Pistons are tied with the Miami Heat for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. This could lead to Trajan Langdon seeking roster upgrades ahead of the deadline. That said, he could still look to use the team's cap space as an opportunity to help facilitate deals in hopes of acquiring assets to use down the line.
Like Harris said, all the team can do is continue handle things on the court and wait to see what happens. They find themselves with a quick turnaround, as they'll be in action again on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks in night two of a back-to-back.