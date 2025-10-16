All Pistons

Pistons Viewed as Major Threat to Eastern Conference Contender

Can the Pistons take down the Cavs in a playoff series?

Feb 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) moves the ball up court next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
Coming off their historic turnaround last season, the Detroit Pistons have a chance to keep climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference. As the action gets ready to officially get underway, one analyst gave a bold prediction of just how far they can go.

Though they lost some key contributors in the offseason, Detroit managed to retool the supporting cast and find viable complementary pieces. Duncan Robinson will provide much-needed three-point shooting, and Caris LeVert brings versatility to the second unit.

Between the young core getting healthy and having another summer of training, the Pistons are primed to remain a top six team in the East. Given the multiple teams dealing with key injuries, Cade Cunningham and company could finish even higher in 2026.

Oct 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

During a recent episode of his All-NBA podcast, ESPN's Tim Legler gave his thoughts on the Pistons ahead of the upcoming season. He belives Detroit has a chance to make it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals.

On top of pulling off a deep postseason run, Legler also noted that Detroit is a team that could give the Cleveland Cavaliers a tough challenge in a playoff series.

"Top five I think best watches in the league for me. All that young talent, how it comes together. I'll stop at conference finals" Legler said. "I think they could beat the Cavs in a second-round series. I think they could mentally get into them and break them down a little bit."

When looking at the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers are a team the Pistons will have to keep a close eye on. If they're going to make it farther in the postseason, they're a team they'll have to get through.

Cleveland finished atop the East last season with 64 wins, and could have similar results in 2026. They're bringing back their core four of All-Stars and are eager to finally break through as a legitimate contender.

The Pistons just got their first taste of the Cavaliers, facing off against them in preseason action Tuesday. Despite being without a handful of key players, they still managed to hold their own. Led by strong showings from Daniss Jenkins and Tobias Harris, Detroit came up just short in a 118-100 loss.

