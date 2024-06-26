Pistons Were Poised to Target High-Scoring Guard in Free Agency
After finishing with the league's worst record last season, the Detroit Pistons are in a position to have a massive turnaround in 2025. Armed with $64 million in cap space, the front office can make numerous upgrades to get the rebuild back on track.
Heading into free agency, one of the interesting names set to hit the market was Malik Monk. However, the Sacramento Kings made sure to ink the high-scoring guard before any other team could give him an offer. Earlier this week, the Sixth Man of the Year finalist agreed to a four-year deal to remain in Sacramento.
In his latest mock draft for HoopsHype, insider Michael Scotto dropped tidbits of intel for each team. For the Pistons, he cited that they were set to make a run at Monk in free agency. Even though they missed out on him, Scotto cited that shooting is something they'll be prioritizing this summer.
Detroit was also poised to be a suitor for Malik Monk in free agency before he agreed to a four-year, $78 million deal with Sacramento, league sources told HoopsHype. Keep an eye on the Pistons to add more shooting this summer.
Monk lands this sizable contract after his best season as a pro thus far. In 72 games for the Kings, he averaged 15.4 PPG and 5.1 APG off the bench.
The veteran guard would have been an instant upgrade for the Pistons. He is someone who could have been a super-sub for Detroit, providing an abundance of scoring off the bench. Monk's play style would have also allowed him to share the backcourt with star guard Cade Cunningham.
With Monk off the table now, Trajan Langdon is forced to pivot to other targets as he looks to re-tool the Pistons' roster this summer.