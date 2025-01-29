All Pistons

Potential Detroit Pistons Target Generating Notable Trade Buzz

A recent run of rumors indicate that a Detroit Pistons rival is getting calls for Nikola Vucevic.

Justin Grasso

Jan 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) passes to Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) as Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) looks on during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
With the 2025 NBA trade deadline inching closer, the state of the Detroit Pistons remains unknown. While it’s apparent there won’t be a firesale in Michigan this year, the Pistons still seem undecided on staying pat, or making a win-now move.

For months, the Chicago Bulls had two names to keep an eye on. As Chicago enters a possible rebuild territory, the forward Zach LaVine has remained a potential trade candidate, mirroring the last few seasons.

While the veteran center Nikola Vucevic hasn’t been discussed as a trade piece too much in previous years, ESPN’s Shams Charania recently noted that the Bulls have been receiving calls from teams on Vucevic, heating up the center’s market.

Jan 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) is fouled during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

At 34 years old, Vucevic’s 2024-2025 NBA season has proven he still brings plenty of value to the floor.

In 46 games, the Bulls center has averaged 20 points on 55 percent shooting from the field. From three, Vucevic has knocked down 40 percent of his shots on six attempts per game.

Beyond his scoring, Vucevic has averaged 10 rebounds, four assists, and nearly one steal and one block.

Earlier in the year, a prospect like Vucevic could’ve been an interesting target for the Pistons. Not only was Jalen Duren struggling, but the versatility the Bulls center could bring to the table could further improve the spacing around the thriving Cade Cunningham.

Since the start of the new year, Duren has improved to 12 points per game, along with 11 rebounds. It’s clear that stretching the floor won’t be a strength of his anytime soon, but the Pistons have received quality outings from the young veteran in recent runs, leaving the center position less of a concern than before.

Considering the stage Vucevic is at in his career, he’s likely best suited for a team that’s an established playoff threat. It’s unclear if the Pistons’ rival is close to getting something done involving Vucevic, but it’s apparent he’s gaining interest on the market right now.

