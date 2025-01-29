Potential Detroit Pistons Target Generating Notable Trade Buzz
With the 2025 NBA trade deadline inching closer, the state of the Detroit Pistons remains unknown. While it’s apparent there won’t be a firesale in Michigan this year, the Pistons still seem undecided on staying pat, or making a win-now move.
For months, the Chicago Bulls had two names to keep an eye on. As Chicago enters a possible rebuild territory, the forward Zach LaVine has remained a potential trade candidate, mirroring the last few seasons.
While the veteran center Nikola Vucevic hasn’t been discussed as a trade piece too much in previous years, ESPN’s Shams Charania recently noted that the Bulls have been receiving calls from teams on Vucevic, heating up the center’s market.
At 34 years old, Vucevic’s 2024-2025 NBA season has proven he still brings plenty of value to the floor.
In 46 games, the Bulls center has averaged 20 points on 55 percent shooting from the field. From three, Vucevic has knocked down 40 percent of his shots on six attempts per game.
Beyond his scoring, Vucevic has averaged 10 rebounds, four assists, and nearly one steal and one block.
Earlier in the year, a prospect like Vucevic could’ve been an interesting target for the Pistons. Not only was Jalen Duren struggling, but the versatility the Bulls center could bring to the table could further improve the spacing around the thriving Cade Cunningham.
Since the start of the new year, Duren has improved to 12 points per game, along with 11 rebounds. It’s clear that stretching the floor won’t be a strength of his anytime soon, but the Pistons have received quality outings from the young veteran in recent runs, leaving the center position less of a concern than before.
Considering the stage Vucevic is at in his career, he’s likely best suited for a team that’s an established playoff threat. It’s unclear if the Pistons’ rival is close to getting something done involving Vucevic, but it’s apparent he’s gaining interest on the market right now.
More Pistons on SI
Breaking Down Cade Cunningham’s All-Star Voting Results
Andre Drummond Reveals Big Regret From Pistons Days
2 Players Named NBA All-Star Starters Over Cade Cunningham
NBA Writer Makes Case for Cade Cunningham as MVP Candidate