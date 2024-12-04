Potential Detroit Pistons Trade Target Eyeing 'Winning' Situation
Dating back to the offseason, the Detroit Pistons have maintained financial flexibility in hopes of becoming a desirable trade partner. Still months away from the deadline, new details regarding one of the more interesting names on the market have been brought to light.
After not being able to work out an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram is among those most likely to be moved before this year's deadline. The former All-Star is in the final year on his contract, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.
Leading up to what could be a busy year for Ingram, he recently made the decision to change representation and sign with Klutch Sports. While talking about the Pelicans forward's situation on NBA Today, Shams Charania cited that Ingram is looking to land in a competitive environment moving forward.
"His future is now coming into greater focus in the coming weeks," Charania said. "It's going to end in a trade or an extension...As of now I'm told Brandon Ingram wants to be a part of a winning, competitive environment situation."
Ingram, 27, is averaging 22.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 5.4 APG. He is also shooting just shy of league average from beyond the arc on a career-high 6.7 attempts per game.
Following these developments, the Pistons could become a possible landing spot for Ingram. Not only do they have the money to sign him to a new deal, but the franchise has completely changed its trajectory. Under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, they've become a drastically more competitive squad. Not to mention, Ingram would have the chance to join forces with a dynamic yong star in Cade Cunningham.
Depending on how extension talks go between Ingram and the Pelicans, the Pistons could be a team who talks themselves into the Ingram sweepstakes when the deadline gets closer.