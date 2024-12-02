Potential Detroit Pistons Trade Target Makes Important Career Move
New Orleans Pelicans star scorer Brandon Ingram is gearing up for a busy summer. He’s set to become one of the NBA’s most notable free agents in 2025, as he couldn’t strike an extension with the Pelicans over the offseason. Many Detroit Pistons fans have pounded the table for an Ingram trade to Detroit, as rumors have been flying for the forward in recent seasons.
As Ingram’s market could potentially heat up soon, the veteran has recently made an important career move. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Ingram has joined the notable agency Klutch Sports. While switching agents doesn’t necessarily guarantee that moves will get made right away, Klutch has been able to get many high-profile clients precisely what they’ve wanted in the past.
With Ingram being in the final season of his current contract, he’s likely going to be viewed as a potential trade candidate ahead of the February deadline.
The fact that the Pelicans are off to a 4-17 start to the year, which places them 15th in the Western Conference, doesn’t state much of a case for Ingram to stick around to compete for a title.
Ingram would be an exciting fit for the Pistons. Throughout his career, he has averaged 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He’s a 36 percent shooter from three.
At 27-years-old, Ingram is reaching his prime years. The former second-overall pick holds nearly 500 games of experience at this stage in his career. He’s been a part of two playoff runs with the Pelicans.
Perhaps the Pistons will give Ingram a look at some point. For the time being, they seem to be content with the current roster as they evaluate the young players to see who has a real future with the team. Ingram would be a big swing, but it might be too early for Detroit to attempt that kind of move. Either way, Ingram will be a name to keep an eye on.