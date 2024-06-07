Potential Pistons Draft Pick Dealing With Major Injury Concern
With a top-five pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons have an opportunity to come away with one of the most notable prospects in the player pool.
However, with four selections ahead of them, it’s currently unclear which prospects will be on the board by the time the Pistons have the opportunity to call in their pick.
In the months leading up to the NBA Draft Lottery, international prospect Nikola Topic was rising up draft boards. As lottery month approached, Topic was widely viewed as a top-five pick and was expected to be off the board before the Pistons were set to select.
With an injury now in play, it’s unclear where Topic might land.
“I’m not one-hundred percent healed,” Topic told reporters recently, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. “I haven’t started running or practicing with the basketball. I’m focusing on rehab, my body, and my knee.”
Topic’s injury didn’t seem like a major concern initially, but reports indicated that he’s dealing with a partially torn ACL, which could have a major impact on his draft position.
No matter where he lands, though, Topic is open to developing with any team in any situation, including the Detroit Pistons, who are in the midst of a rebuild.
"Wherever team I go, it will be my pleasure,” Topic told reporters. “My approach will be the same. Whether it's Atlanta, San Antonio, Detroit, I just want to be the best I can be and make everyone around me better."
As he deals with a notable injury, Topic could slide down draft boards, making him available for the Pistons at No. 5.
But considering the Pistons have two young and talented guards in the starting five, they are widely expected to select a front court prospect.
Still, it’s in Detroit’s best interest to take the best prospect available. Topic has a strong case, as he averaged 18 points and seven rebounds while shooting 52 percent from the field in ABA play last season.
In a few weeks, Topic will learn his landing spot, where he can focus on his rehab and development ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.