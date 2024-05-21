Potential Pistons Draft Pick Gets Compared to Klay Thompson
Now that they officially know where they'll be picking, the Detroit Pistons can begin doing a proper search of potential candidates for the No. 5 pick. One of the prospects that could be on their radar was recently compared to a key piece of a recent dynasty.
Dalton Knecht is a 6-foot-6 guard/forward coming out of Tennessee. He is fresh off a senior season where he posted averages of 21.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 1.8 APG. Most mock drafts have Knecht coming off the board at some point in the top ten.
Over the past two weeks, Jonathan Givony of ESPN has been giving out physical comparisons for some of the prospects in the 2024 class. When breaking down Knecht, his numbers were almost identical to Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson.
Along with having physical comparisons to Thompson, Knecht also has a similar kind of play style as the former champion. Mainly when it comes to three-point shooting. Last season at Kentucky, Knecht shot 39.7% from beyond the arc on nearly seven attempts per game.
Knecht isn't the flashiest of prospects in this draft class, but he should be near the top of the list for the Pistons. Even though he is older than some of the young core, his style of play would make him a great complementary piece.
Standing at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Knecht would give the Pistons more length at the forward position. Most importantly, he brings effective high-volume three-point shooting. Based on how he shot the three at Tennessee, Knecht could seamlessly slide in alongside Pistons star Cade Cunningham.
Drafting Knecht might be a bit of a reach at No. 5, but Detroit should strongly consider fit in this year's draft.