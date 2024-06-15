Potential Pistons Draft Pick Spotted With All-Star Guard
In a few weeks, the Detroit Pistons will make the fifth overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. As the pre-draft process continues, one potential lottery pick was spotted with one of the league's top guards.
Among the players the Pistons have a chance to select at No. 5 is Reed Sheppard. He is a 6-foot-3 guard who is widely regarded as the best shooting prospect of this incoming class. In his lone season at Kentucky, Sheppard averaged 12.5 PPG and 4.5 APG while shooting a stellar 52.1% from beyond the arc.
As Sheppard gets ready for the draft, he has continued working on his skills to stay sharp. Earlier this week, he was seen linking up with Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell is coming off a season with the Cavaliers where he led them to the Eastern Conference semifinals. In the regular season, he averaged 26.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 6.1 APG.
From a fit perspective, Sheppard should be one of the top names on the Pistons' draft board. Outside shooting is one of the biggest areas of need in the offseason. With that in mind, walking away with the best shooter in the draft would be a major win for the front office.
Leading up to the draft, there is no telling if Sheppard will still be available when the Pistons are on the clock at No. 5. Majority of mock drafts have him going in the lottery, but at all different points. However, if he's available when Detroit picks, selecting Sheppard should be a no-brainer.