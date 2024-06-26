Potential Pistons Draft Pick Takes Shot at Fellow Lottery Talent
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons are slated to make the fifth overall selection in the NBA Draft. During a recent interview, one prospect closely connected to them jabbed at a fellow member of his class.
Heading into the draft, Matas Buzelis is projected to be among the first players off the board. A handful of recent mock drafts have him falling to the Pistons at No. 5. The 6-foot-10 forward spent the past year playing for G-League Ignite. In his time there, he averaged 14.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 2.1 BPG.
Before he hopes to hear his name called in the draft, Buzelis sat down with Shams Charania to discuss an array of topics. During the interview, he took a slight jab at fellow lottery pick Zaccharie Risacher. When asked about Risacher declining his offer to work out with him, he did not hide his true feelings.
"I respect Zach as a player of course, he is a great player," Buzelis said. "He just doesn't want to see me. I'm just going to keep it real."
Risacher is a 6-foot-8 forward who is also projected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 draft. The French prospect has even been tossed around as being the No. 1 pick this year. While playing in France, he averaged 10.1 PPG while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.
As for Buzelis, he is an intriguing prospect for the Pistons at No. 5. His outside shot will need some developing, but he has the potential to be a connector piece on offense while providing high-level defense at the forward position.