Potential Pistons Free Agent Target Has 'Appetite' for Outside Options
The biggest storyline for the Detroit Pistons heading into the offseason is their abundance of cap space. With around $64 million to spend, the front office is in a prime position to properly build around the team's young core.
Among the most notable names on the free agent market this summer is Klay Thompson. After a long and successful career with the Golden State Warriors, the two sides were unable to agree to terms on a contract extension. Now, the former All-Star and champion is set to hit the open market.
In a recent story for The Athletic, Shams Charania cited that Thompson is willing to explore options beyond the Warriors this summer. The Orlando Magic were once again mentioned as a team with strong interest in signing the sharpshooting guard.
For the first time in Thompson's career, he has shown an appetite to explore external options. There remains mutual interest between Thompson and the Orlando Magic, according to league sources. The Warriors have made it clear they want to bring Thompson back at the right price and in the right role.
If Thompson is open to options outside the Warriors, the Pistons should certainly attempt to get in the mix. They have the money to offer him a decent contract, and can offer him a prominent role. With his high-volume outside shooting, he could be a focal point of the offense alongside Cade Cunningham in the backcourt.
Now 34-years-old, Thompson isn't the player he once was. However, he is still capable of putting up strong numbers. Thompson appeared in 77 games for the Warriors this season and averaged 17.9 PPG while shooting 38.7% from deep on nine attempts per game.