Potential Pistons Free Agent Target Lands Major Extension
Last week, a lot of Detroit Pistons fans hoped to land Brandon Ingram as a dream trade target. The New Orleans Pelicans ended up striking a deal to send Ingram to the Toronto Raptors.
An extension didn’t come to life right away. The move seemed like a gamble for Toronto, considering they’ve struggled in the Eastern Conference standings this year. Acquiring Ingram on an expiring deal was a win-now move.
The dream of putting Ingram on the Pistons remained alive, as the star forward was slated to become a free agent in the summer. However, hope will be lost there.
On Tuesday, the Raptors reportedly agreed to an extension with Ingram. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Raptors have locked in Ingram for three years, with the third season being a player option.
Just last season, the Raptors parted ways with two key players in Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. With those departures, it created a clear path for the Raptors to begin building around Scottie Barnes.
Ingram now becomes Barnes’ co-star for years to come. Before going down with an injury, which has forced nearly 30 absences recently, Ingram was averaging 22 points on 37 percent shooting from deep in New Orleans. He was also posting averages of six rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes of action.
It’s unclear if the Pistons had eyes on Ingram at all. While there was a connection between the veteran forward and the first-year Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon, all signs were pointing to Detroit steering clear of taking on a high-profile player through the trade market.
The Pistons ended up with two acquisitions in Lindy Waters and Dennis Schroder from Golden State. Detroit will bank on bringing on a pair of role players to help make a playoff push with their current core. The summer of 2025 will be the next change the Pistons get to add an established co-star for Cade Cunningham. Ingram will not be an available target when that time comes.
