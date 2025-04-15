Potential Pistons Playoff Opponent Gets Major Injury Update
The Detroit Pistons’ division rival, the Milwaukee Bucks, will miss a key player to begin their 2025 NBA Playoff run. According to a report, the NBA All-Star Damian Lillard will miss at least Game 1 of the Bucks’ series against the Indiana Pacers.
via @ShamsCharania: Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard (blood clot) will miss the start of the NBA playoffs, sources tell ESPN. Bucks play Game 1 of the first round against the Pacers on Saturday. Lillard has been sidelined since March 18, and doctors continue to monitor progress for clearance.
Throughout the final stretch of the year, the Pistons and the Bucks battled back and forth over the fifth seed. On March 20, Lillard missed his first game since February. He ended up being out for the final 14 games of the regular season.
While Milwaukee hit a bit of a rough patch in the beginning, which Detroit took advantage of, the Bucks closed the year out on a strong note. On April 1, the Bucks won their matchup against the Phoenix Suns. They haven’t lost since. The Bucks closed out the season with eight wins in a row, including two victories over the Pistons at the end.
Despite the success without Lillard down the stretch, the All-Star will still be missed as the Bucks gear up for a tough first-round series against a fast-paced and experienced Pacers squad. This year, the Bucks won all but one of their four matchups against the Pacers, but Lillard was a part of all of those games.
The latest reporting on Lillard suggests the star guard has made “significant progress,” and the Bucks are still optimistic he’ll be available at some point in the playoffs. Depending on how the bracket shakes out, there is a possibility the Pistons could see Lillard and Bucks later on down the line.
First, Detroit will focus up on the New York Knicks. On Saturday, the two teams will battle it out for Game 1 at 6 PM ET.